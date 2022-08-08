Some area high school sports will start practice today

August 8, 2022 — The summer season has ended for many area high school athletes. Wyoming high school golf and tennis teams and 4A football teams can start practicing today for their upcoming 2022 fall seasons.

According to the Wyoming High School Activities Association website, golf teams can participate in their first competitive contests as early as this Wednesday, with tennis teams starting their matches as early as this coming Saturday. 4A football teams will play their first games on August 27.

Volleyball, cross county, girls swimming, Class 3A, and all other football classes will start their practice sessions next Monday.

Schools in Sweetwater County Districts #1 and #2 will begin classes on August 17.