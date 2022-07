Some areas had record high temperatures Saturday

July 10, 2022 — The “dog days of summer” did some showing off Saturday in Wyoming. Many National Weather Service – Riverton (NWS) reporting stations set record high temperatures, with some going over 100 degrees. However, while it was hot in Rock Springs Saturday, it was not a record-setting day.

The NWS official high in Rock Springs was 92 degrees, falling short of the record high of 95 set in 1976 and again in 2021. Offical high temperatures are measured at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. Today’s high in Rock Springs is expected to be near 90.

Greybull was Saturday’s hottest spot with a record-setting 105 degrees. The previous record was 104 degrees, set in 2005. Other record setters were Buffalo at 101 and Riverton at 98. Greybull (104), Worland (103), and Casper (99) all tied their July 9 record high temperatures.

The NWS-Riverton is forecasting temperatures will not be as hot today but warn that breezy conditions will continue elevating fire dangers in central and southern Wyoming. Check out Sweetwater County’s full extended forecast.