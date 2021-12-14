Some county areas could see winds to 65 mph this evening

December 14, 2021 — The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a High Wind Warning until 8 p.m. for the east portion of Sweetwater County.

Locally, south winds are expected at speeds from 30 to tonight. Those winds are expected to start to decrease after midnight to around 20 to 25 mph. The eastern portion of the county could experience winds of 30 to 40 mph this afternoon, with some gusts late this afternoon into the evening 65 mph. Some wind gusts could be damaging and difficult travel for high-profile vehicles.

While the local winds are expected to decrease after midnight, snow showers could appear in the area, with some possible accumulation possible.

The Wednesday forecast is calling for winds to increase again during the day, with peak gusts for the Rock Spring/Green River area expected to be near 40 mph.