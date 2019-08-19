Some Evacuations Lifted For Tannerite Fire

Pinedale, WY (8/19/10) – Last night some evacuations were lifted in the Boulder Lake area of Sublette County. The evacuations had been ordered due to the Tannerite Fire which started on Saturday. Evacuations were lifted for residents on Boulder Lake County Road 23-125, Boulder Lake County Estates, Boulder Lake Campground, and Boulder Lake residents off the Burnt Lake Road.

Advertisement

As of the last report on Sunday afternoon, the Tannerite Fire, burning near Boulder Lake south of Pinedale, has burned an estimated 1,340 acres. So far there have been no reports of structures lost. The fire is human-caused and is under investigation.

Advertisement

A reminder that the National Weather Service still has our area and surrounding counties under a Reg Flag Warning until 9:00 p.m. Extremely low humidity and gusty winds make conditions ideal for erratic fire behavior.