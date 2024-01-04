Some Green River residents experienced nasty pizza related calls last night

January 4, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Last evening, the Green River Police Department received several calls from residents who reportedly received a phone call from what appeared to be the local Domino’s Pizza. In all cases, the individuals who received the calls had recently ordered from that Domino’s Pizza location.

According to the Green River PD, the calls received varied but were of a harassing or threatening manner. The caller complained about the amount of tip left; others stated that someone was going to come to their home and fight with the customer or stated that inedible items were placed on their pizza prior to its delivery.

Green River PD officers made contact with Green River Domino’s Pizza and found that other Domino’s Pizza locations around the state were reporting similar phone calls. These incidents have also been identified as a potential for the caller to attempt to gain access to credit card information. Residents are asked to call Green River PD Dispatch to report any fraudulent or unauthorized charges.