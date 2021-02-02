Some snow and gusty winds on the way Wednesday

Advertisement



February 2, 2021 — Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for many areas of the state from 9 p.m. tonight to 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, much of the state will be impacted by this new winter weather system.

The Rock Springs and Green area could see one to two inches of snow accumulation tonight through Wednesday night. Winds will also increase with gusts to 30 mph, possible during the day Wednesday. (Local seven-day forecast here)

The heaviest amounts of snowfall are expected in the northwestern part of the state and the Big Horn Mountains. The higher elevations of Yellowstone Park could see five to eight inches of snow with possible higher accumulations in the southeastern part of the park. The Big Horn Mountains in northeast Wyoming could see new snow depts of four to eight inches.

Travel conditions Wednesday along I-80 from Elk Mountain to Cheyenne could be challenging with some possible snow and wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph. Laramie and Cheyenne are forecast to receive one to two inches of snow Wednesday and Wednesday night. Casper expects one to two inches of snow with wind gusts to 40 mph in the central part of the state.