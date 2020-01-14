Some snow expected here with a Winter Weather Advisory for Unita County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 14, 2020) — If you are planing to travel west today, be advised that The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Uinta County for this morning until 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Forecasters are calling for one to four inches of snow today in Uinta County with gusting winds to 35 mph. Slippery winter driving on I-80 could exist most of the day.

Here in Sweetwater County, some snow and wind today. Scattered areas of light snow with a gusty west to southwest wind at 25 to 35 mph. Snow accumulation of around an inch is possible for Green River, Rock Springs, and the Wamsutter areas.

Advertisement

The Farson-Eden area could see up to two inches of accumulation today. The Upper Green River Basin and Big Piney could also see two inches of accumulation.

Travelers can expect areas of reduced visibility in snow along with some blowing and drifting snow. Click here for the local seven-day forecast.