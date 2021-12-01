Something fun for everyone at Green River tree lighting

GRFD putting the lights on this year’s City of Green River Christmas tree. (Submitted photo)

Jena Doak

The Green River tree lighting event will be as festive as can be. Friday, December 3, at 5:30 p.m., Green River Mayor Pete Rust will light the tree at the Clock Tower, located at 51 East Flaming Gorge Way.

Santa will be there for the kids, assisted by volunteer group Hole in the Wall Gang, dressed in Old West style. The Hole-in-the-Wall Gang was a gang in the American Wild West.

There will be firepits for making s’mores. Boy Scout Troop 312 will be managing the fires, keeping everyone safe. In addition, Sweetwater County Library will be giving books to children, and Green River American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will be serving hot cocoa and hot apple cider.

Finally, Green River High School choir will highlight the merriments with lovely Christmas carols.

It is something that no one should miss!