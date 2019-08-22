Sommer’s Boat Ramp to Temporarily Close for Improvements

Pinedale, Wyoming — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department plans instream work and aquatic habitat improvements at the Sommer’s boat access on the Green River west of Pinedale the week of Sept. 3-Sept. 6, 2019.

Boaters are asked to avoid using this boat access during that week if possible, and there will be a hard closure of the boat ramp on Sept. 4 and 5 that week.

Large boulders will be placed in the stream to form a rock vane that will create a current break to ease the landing and launching of boats, while also improving fish habitat.

A series of tree root wads and toe wood will also be used downstream of the ramp to reduce erosion and further improve fish holding cover in that section of the river.

Game and Fish appreciates the public’s cooperation during this week of construction. Any questions can be directed to the Pinedale office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at 307-367-4353.