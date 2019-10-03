SOS Well Services raises awareness, funds for Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies

“We are on a mission to support our local communities. With the money donated through the use of this new rig, we are off to good start,” said Jeff Schmid, COO at SOS Well Services.

“Reliable access to sufficient food is an essential element in building strong and vibrant communities, stable family units, a willing well-educated workforce and independence for the elderly. We are pleased to collaborate with SOS Well Services to help accomplish our mission,” said Victoria Ziton, Communications and Development manager for Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.

The “Wyoming Food Bank Swab Rig” is the second initiative SOS has put in motion, in its commitment to give back to the community. The first effort, the “Wildlife Conservation Swab Rig,” is wrapped with a wildlife theme and SOS donates a percentage of its yearly revenue to the Wildlife Conservation Fund in Wyoming.

“SOS Well Services wants to ensure a strong, family-friendly Wyoming, where people and the environment come first,” emphasized Mike Schmid, president of SOS Well Services.

About SOS Well Services, LLC