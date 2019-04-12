South Belt Loop Access Will Be Restricted Starting April 17

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (April 12, 2019) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing access to the South Belt Loop from Dewar Drive on April 17 for roughly a month. The closure is due to the installation of a pipe to alleviate drainage issues. During this time, drivers could see lane reductions on Dewar Drive, restrictions on turning movements and possible delays and congestion.

Crews will also be working signal upgrades and sidewalk ADA upgrades in three intersections in town. Local traffic will continue to see intermittent temporary lane closures at the intersection of Center Street, Elk Street and Dewar Drive, as well as at Grant Street and Center Street.

“We know it is inconvenient, but we will have to close access to the belt loop for a short period of time,” WYDOT Resident Engineer Peter Stinchcomb said.

Work on the South Belt Loop and Dewar Drive will be followed by similar work on Grant Street and Center Street. Drivers will also see similar lane reductions and restricted turning movements in this area as well. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Center Street as crews work on the ADA and signal upgrades. This work should also last roughly a month.

The completion date for this project is Oct. 31, 2019. The project was awarded to Casper Electric, Inc in January.

All work schedules are subject to change. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.