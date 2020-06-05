South Lincoln Hospital District closing after two employees test positive for COVID-19

KEMMERER, WYOMING (June 5, 2020) — The South Lincoln Hospital District, in southwest Wyoming, is closing all their clinic locations after two of their employees tested positive for COVID-19. Read the full release below:

“South Lincoln Hospital District received notification yesterday, Thursday, June 4, that two of our employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a hospital district, we have clinic locations throughout SW Wyoming. Due to the risk of staff cross exposure between facilities, as multiple staff rotate/visit between clinics, daily, we made the decision to close all clinic locations to allow staff to be tested and to sterilize our clinics.

At this point, we have taken the appropriate measures to gain confidence that there is limited risk of cross-exposure to the Kemmerer location. The walk-in clinic and other Kemmerer Hospital Services are once again fully operational and accepting patients.

Please note that your local public health office (through the Wyoming Department of Health) will contact you directly if you were at risk for exposure.

Thank you for your patience as we work to protect and support our communities.

If you feel you are experiencing any respiratory-related illness and/or nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea please call our Triage line at: 307-800-8719.”