South Pass City “Gold Rush Days” This Weekend

Rock Springs, WY (7/5/19) – It’s time again to get back in touch with Wyoming history. Saturday and Sunday are “Gold Rush Days” in South Pass City.

This year’s event will again feature a variety of options for visitors. The annual vintage baseball tournament will take place between Lander, Hudson, Riverton and South Pass City. The game is played in period uniforms and with rules from the turn of the last century.

Other activities include gold panning and other mining experiences, demonstrations of the stamp mill, pneumatic drills, and the Carissa Mill will be open and operational. Many re-enactors and demonstrations will take place around the town.

Daytime and evening concerts will take place on Saturday. According to their Facebook page, daytime performers include Just Twelve Strings and Jessica and Shelby while the evening concert will feature The Last Coyote. A fireworks display is also scheduled for Saturday night.

Admission is $5.00 per person with free admission for those four and under. Parking will be available at the top of the hill entering South Pass City with free bus shuttles running every 15 minutes.