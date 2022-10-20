Southwest Counseling: Drug Take Back Day

This month, drug take-back day is occurring on October 29, 2022. Drug take-back day is organized through the DEA (the United States Drug Enforcement Agency) for people to dispose of the unnecessary prescription medication they may have in their households. In April of 2022, Wyoming collected 1,659 pounds of unused medication. Having prescription medication that is not being used can get into the wrong hands. That’s why it is excellent to have drug take-back days, where people can safely turn in their unused medication anonymously.

“In 2020, there were 99 drug overdose deaths among Wyoming residents. … This was the highest number of fatal drug overdoses in Wyoming since 2014” (Wyoming Department of Health, 2022).

“In combined years 2016-2020, over half of fatal overdoses among Wyoming residents involved an opioid” (Wyoming Department of Health, 2022).

For year-round locations, you can drop your unneeded medication off anytime at these locations: Walgreens, 70 Gateway Blvd. Rock Springs, WY 82901 and Rock Springs Community Health Center, 2620 Commercial Way Ste. 140, Rock Springs, WY 82901. On the actual day of Drug Take Back Day these locations include Rock Springs Police Department, 221 C St. Rock Springs, WY 82901, and Green River Police Department 375 W, Flaming Gorge Way, Green River, WY 82935

