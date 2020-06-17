Southwest Counseling reports positive COVID-19 case in employee

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 17, 2020) — During a press conference held today by Sweetwater County Public Health, Sweetwater Counseling Services Director Linda Acker reported that one of the employees of the College Drive location has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Acker, the report of the positive case was received on the evening of June 16.

Acker says the employee was at work on Monday and Tuesday of the week of the 16th and saw seven clients. Acker said that this is fortunate, as most clinicians will see far more clients in a two-day period.

All seven clients have been contacted and notified of the potential exposure by Southwest Counseling Services, Acker noted.

Acker also reported that, after receiving the positive test, seven employees from the College Drive location will now undergo self-quarantine.

Acker wanted to make it known that the College Drive location will remain open, and only the at-risk employees at the time of the incident will be working virtually.

“I think we have handled the situation as best we can,” Acker said. “For the clinicians that are impacted by being in self-quarantine, they will continue their work via telehealth.”

Acker and her staff have been working diligently to take proper steps after receiving the positive case. The College Drive location was sanitized last evening, June 16, and again today, June 17, according to Acker.

Acker has asked that all clients who enter Southwest Counseling buildings wear masks. Masks will be available for those who do not have one.

“We are asking all of our clients to wear a mask coming into Southwest Counseling,” Acker stated. “If they don’t have a mask available to them, we will provide them one. It is important to keep the distancing, six feet; and, more importantly, please do not go to work sick, or come in if you’re a client of Southwest Counseling if you’re not feeling well.”

“I think that message has to be clearly out there to people to protect all of us,” Acker added.