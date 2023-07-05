Southwest Counseling Service recognized as Reunification Heroes

Photo submitted by Southwest Counseling Services

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Southwest Counseling Service, Sweetwater County’s local community behavioral health center, was recently honored with the 2023 Reunification Hero Award by the Wyoming Supreme Court Children’s Justice Project. The award was presented in recognition of their leadership on behalf of children and families as exemplified by the unique and innovative SCS Women and Children’s program.

Developed in 2000 under the guidance of CEO Linda Acker and Recovery Services Manager Laura Schmid-Pizzato, the SCS Women and Children’s program broke new ground by being the first residential treatment program in Wyoming to allow women to keep their children with them while undergoing substance use disorder treatment. The original, overarching goal of the program was to provide comprehensive treatment services that help mothers achieve positive, long-term outcomes, including keeping families together during and after treatment.

The range of services for both mothers and their children is extensive. The SCS Women and Children’s program provides comprehensive substance use disorder treatment, mental health treatment for co-occurring disorders, specialized trauma treatment, parenting and life skills training, as well as intensive case management and peer support services. While the mothers are receiving treatment, their children attend a full developmental daycare operated by SCS. After completing the residential phase of treatment, these women and their children are eligible to move into supported living apartments, otherwise known as sober living.

Over the past 23 years, the SCS Women and Children’s program has provided 70,000 residential bed days to 600 women and almost 750 children, including 131 drug-free babies born into the program. It is safe to say that they have met their original goal by successfully decreasing relapse, criminal behavior, domestic violence, and child maltreatment while increasing retention of custody and family independence from public assistance.

The 2023 Reunification Hero Award will be added to the list of other prestigious recognitions received by Southwest Counseling Service in recent years, including their distinction as the first and only center in Wyoming to be acknowledged by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center in 2022.