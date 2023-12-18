Southwest Counseling Service shines light on mental health success stories with a recent consumer survey

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 18, 2023 — Mental health struggles can be frustrating, but it’s important to know that recovery is possible. A recent survey of Southwest Counseling Service outpatient clients revealed how mental health treatment is improving the lives of locals. The survey procedure was simple. Outpatient clients received a text message prompting them to take a brief survey after their first outpatient service and again after 90 days.

From March to October, 95% of respondents were satisfied with their session; 93% believed the quality of care to be high; and 90% were likely to recommend SCS to a friend or relative (percentages based on combined responses of good, very good, and excellent). “We’re very proud of these results,” says CEO Linda Acker. “They show that we are having a positive impact on individuals and the community.”

In addition to the multiple-choice questions about satisfaction, quality, and likelihood of recommending on the survey, there was an option to write additional comments. Some of these included stories showing how powerful mental health treatment can be.

“Honestly, I have zero bad things to say about Southwest Counseling, from the front desk staff to my own therapist. I have spent the last few years coming to therapy, and I went there with the purpose of finding a reason to stay on earth. And I have spent the last three years feeling hope again.”

“Southwest Counseling has saved my life and has assisted me in improving my mental health! Without their assistance, I honestly don’t know where I would be today!”

“The therapist was very understanding, insightful, and relatable. Pretty amazing that after one session, some things I had struggled with for years, I had a clearer understanding of. The experience has been enlightening so far, and I look forward to healing.”

“I’ve had a long history of abuse and depression. This is the first time in my life I feel like it’s becoming controllable. I have hope again, and I feel like I can live life for once. Thank you.”

“When we began, I had little faith, yet here I am, stronger than ever before and working on incorporating healthy skills.”

“I have suffered for so long with substance use because I chose not to disclose my mental health or my traumas. I’ve been to six long-term treatments and still chose to keep secrets until this last year. At Southwest Counseling, I have been able to disclose all my secrets and am now doing the best I’ve ever done.”

“I would like to take the time to thank all the people of Southwest Counseling Service for working and caring for the people of Sweetwater County. Childhood and Military trauma pushed me to some places that were not healthy. The resources available were able to bring me back in line and refocus the good person I had always been. EMDR and ART therapy were worth every penny. I should have done this sooner.”

“It’s heartwarming to know that these positive comments aren’t merely comments, but signs of people’s lives being changed for the better,” says Acker. “If you’re reading this and you’re struggling with a mental health concern, please know that recovery is possible. There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”