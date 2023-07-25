Southwest Counseling Service to offer free trauma retreats

Southwest Counseling Services, 2300 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, WY – Wyo4News Photo

July 25, 2023 — Whatever the cause, trauma can have significant negative effects on an individual. Addressing the trauma behind those effects can be life-changing. Southwest Counseling Service is inviting area residents, 18 and older, affected by trauma to experience the healing power of group therapy by attending a no-cost, intensive, three-day retreat in Rock Springs.

In a press release, Patricia Swan-Smith of Southwest Counseling Service said, “We are providing these opportunities because we understand the devastating effects trauma has on our society generation after generation.” Swan-Smith, who played a role in organizing the events, added, “With these retreats, we want to be a part of the solution.”

Trauma is the response to a disturbing or distressing experience that can have both short-term and long-term effects on all aspects of one’s health: social, emotional, physical, and mental. While some causes of trauma are widely recognized, others are not. According to Southwest Counseling Services, the therapy retreat will provide a healing and supportive environment for trauma survivors to comprehend and address trauma on individual, psychosocial, and physiological levels.

“Trauma isn’t just about sexual assault or war,” says Swan-Smith. “Although those are certainly traumatic, we know that car crashes, the death of a loved one, surgeries, and so many other events can also cause post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Southwest Counseling Service will be offering the retreats over the coming months. Dates and times will be based on the availability of those interested. Retreats will be separated into men’s and women’s groups, employing the Polyvagal Theory to help individuals understand fight, flight, and freeze responses and how trauma affects the development, thoughts, body, brain, emotions, and behaviors of trauma survivors.

Southwest Counseling Service staff members Swan-Smith (MS, LPC) and Sonny Hodgdon, MSW, LCSW, will facilitate the retreats. Materials will be provided by Stephen Porges, Deb Dana, Bessel van der Kolk, Peter Levine, and Gabor Mate.

Registration Information

Those interested in attending are asked to register for the retreats by calling Southwest Counseling Service at (307) 352-6677. Participants must be 18 years old or older to attend. Though specific dates and times are not yet established, organizers are willing to work with the availability of those interested. There is no registration deadline, but only ten spaces are available per retreat.

The retreats are made possible through the Certified Community Behavioral Health Center grant awarded to Southwest Counseling Service by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).