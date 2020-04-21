Southwest District Senior Student Athletes of the Year announced

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 21, 2020) — The Southwest District Athletic Administrators would like to announce the recipients of this year’s Southwest District Senior Student-Athletes of the Year Awards for 2019-2020.
Each year the best senior student-athletes from Southwest Wyoming are nominated for this outstanding award.
Athletes are nominated based on their athletic achievements, academic success, and leadership in their school and community.
This year’s nominations included:
- Seth Hymas – Rock Springs
- Alyssa Bedard – Rock Springs
- Payton Tucker – Green River
- Madelyn Heiser – Green River
- Trent Clark, Otessa Olsen – Star Valley
- Dawson Crofts, Lauren Ellingford – Evanston
- Hagen Lameroux, Nicole Peden – Lyman
- Mitchell Pape, Maggie Majhanovich – Pinedale
- Connor Mendez, Jordan Jerome – Rawlins
- Briggin Bluemel, Haily Stephens – Mountain View
- Dawson Schramm, Teryn Thatcher – Kemmerer
- Reid Schroeder – Encampment
- Colton Befus, Savannah Arneach – Wind River
- Emma Tiecert – Cokeville
- Denaira Hiwalker – Wyoming Indian
This year’s award winners are:
- Alyssa Bedard – Rock Springs (3A/4A)
- Briggin Bluemel – Mountain View (3A/4A)
- Emma Tiechert – Cokeville (1A/2A)
- Reid Schroeder – Encampment (1A/2A)
These recipients will also be nominated for the Milward Simpson Award.