Southwest District Senior Student Athletes of the Year announced

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 21, 2020) — The Southwest District Athletic Administrators would like to announce the recipients of this year’s Southwest District Senior Student-Athletes of the Year Awards for 2019-2020.

Advertisement

Each year the best senior student-athletes from Southwest Wyoming are nominated for this outstanding award.

Athletes are nominated based on their athletic achievements, academic success, and leadership in their school and community.

This year’s nominations included:

Seth Hymas – Rock Springs

Alyssa Bedard – Rock Springs

Payton Tucker – Green River

Madelyn Heiser – Green River

Trent Clark, Otessa Olsen – Star Valley

Dawson Crofts, Lauren Ellingford – Evanston

Hagen Lameroux, Nicole Peden – Lyman

Mitchell Pape, Maggie Majhanovich – Pinedale

Connor Mendez, Jordan Jerome – Rawlins

Briggin Bluemel, Haily Stephens – Mountain View

Dawson Schramm, Teryn Thatcher – Kemmerer

Reid Schroeder – Encampment

Colton Befus, Savannah Arneach – Wind River

Emma Tiecert – Cokeville

Denaira Hiwalker – Wyoming Indian

Advertisement

This year’s award winners are:

Alyssa Bedard – Rock Springs (3A/4A)

Briggin Bluemel – Mountain View (3A/4A)

Emma Tiechert – Cokeville (1A/2A)

Reid Schroeder – Encampment (1A/2A)

These recipients will also be nominated for the Milward Simpson Award.