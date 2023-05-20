Southwest Wyoming extended weather forecast for May 20, 2023

Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north-northwest at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Areas of smoke before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southeast at 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.