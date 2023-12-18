Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport flights filling up fast

Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 18, 2023 — People who are planning on traveling to Tucson for the Wyoming Cowboys Arizona Bowl game on December 30 still have time to book their flights at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. However, due to the busy holiday season, flights are filling up fast!

According to the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport business manager, “We are expecting full flights and expect to have all flights for the holiday season filled up by the end of the week.” To purchase tickets before time runs out, go to United.com.