Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport open but afternoon flight canceled

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 3, 2020) — The roads getting to the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport are slippery with, at times, low visibility, but the airport is open.

A Facebook post earlier this morning read, “Despite the near blizzard conditions, the airport is open and safe for operations. Our team will be working all day and night to ensure the airport is available for aircraft operations. Please continue to monitor your flight status at www.united.com. Use caution on your drive to/from the airport.”

According to Airport Manager Devon Brubaker, this afternoon’s United inbound flight scheduled to land at 4:17 p.m. has been canceled due to the winter storms activity over the Rocky Mountain Region. The 4:47 p.m. departure of that flight is also canceled.

Brubaker did say, at this point, the 9:34 p.m. inbound flight is still scheduled to arrive, but he said ticketed passengers should check that flight’s status at www.united.com or on the United Airlines app.