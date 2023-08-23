Space Port Days invites all species to attend

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — All humans, aliens, and pets are invited to enjoy the fun at the annual Space Port Days event happening this weekend! This two-day event will be held at the Intergalactic Spaceport right off HWY 530.

Friday, August 25

Space Port Days kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Friday night with a family, friendly movie night! Bring your blankets, chairs, and tailgates as you enjoy a movie under the stars. While there, enjoy the fire pits and delicious s’mores!

Saturday, August 26

Served by Boy Scouts Troop 312, a free pancake breakfast will be served at 8:00 a.m. Along with the breakfast, enjoy all the planes and helicopters that have flown in for the event!

Location

Space Port Days will be held at the Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport located by following HWY 530 South for six miles. Watch for the airport sign and turn left.