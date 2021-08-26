Spaceport Days blasts off Friday night with a fly-in Saturday

August 26, 2021 — The 2021 Spaceport Days is back for 2021. The event will start up Friday at the Green River Intergalactic Spaceport off Highway 530, six miles south of Green River, and continue on Saturday.

Friday night at 8 p.m. area families are encouraged to show up dressed up as their favorite alien and watch a space-themed movie scheduled to start at 9 pm.

Saturday morning will feature a fly-in by earth-based aircraft, although intergalactic aircraft are invited. The fly-in begins at 8 a.m. with breakfast served. The public is invited to come out, talk to the pilots, check out the aircraft, learn about general aviation and see the improvements at the airstrip.

To get to the Intergalactic Spaceport from Green River, follow Highway 530 (Uinta Drive) south six miles. Watch for the airport sign and access road to the left.