Spaceport Days takes place tonight and Saturday – space aliens welcome

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 21, 2020) — Did you even know Green River has a Spaceport? Well, it does, and the celebration of Spaceport Days will take place tonight and Saturday.

The Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport is a public use airstrip located about five miles south of Green River on South Hill. Follow Uinta Drive (Highway 530) south four miles and then watch for airport sign and access road left.

Green River’s 2020 Spaceport Days will kick off this evening with a drive-in movie beginning around 8 p.m. Social distancing measures will be in place.

On Saturday morning, area pilots will be flying into the Spaceport for breakfast. Residents are invited to attend to view the planes and enjoy their own breakfast. The incoming pilots and the first 50 people to arrive will receive a free breakfast.

History: In July of 1994, the Green River City Council passed a Resolution designating the landing field as the “Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport”. Part of its purpose was to welcome inhabitants from the planet Jupiter who might wish to take sanctuary in Green River in the event their planet was threatened by collisions from comets or meteors.

The runway, which first opened in 1963, is unattended, with no buildings or facilities, but there is a windsock.