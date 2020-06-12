Spaces still available for Civic Center Summer Camp programs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 12, 2020) — The first Rock Springs Civic Center Summer Camp will start up this Monday, June 15, with their Baseball Camp. Other sport-related camps will be available later in the month and in July (see below).

Sign-up spaces for camps are still available for ages 5 to 13. Registration can take place in person at the Rock Springs Civic Center or online by clicking here. When registering online, click on Youth Developmental Activities, and then click on 2020 Summer Activities for the activity selection. You must create or have an account to register online.

The cost is $10 per child/per camp. Signed waivers will need to be completed on the first day of the child’s first activity.

Schedule Rock Springs Civic Center Summer Camps:

June 15 – 18 – Baseball

June 22 – 25 – Soccer

June 29 – July 2 – Net Games

July 6 – 9 – Basketball

July 13 – 16 – Backyard Games

July 20 – 23 – Football