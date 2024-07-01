Spartans Claim Victory in State Tournament Championship

July 1, 2024 – Wyo4News

In a thrilling showdown, the 307 Spartans of Rock Springs emerged victorious, 7-4, over Lander to secure the championship of the Wyoming Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament. The tournament took place at the Wataha Sports Complex in Rock Springs.

The game started with Rock Springs jumping to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. But Lander would come back to take a 4-3 lead in their half of the fifth inning. The Spartans responded with two runs in the fifth inning to retake the lead 6-4 on their way to the title.

Rock Springs will now play in the Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament which will be held at Lander City Park in Lander, Wyoming from July 15 – 21.

Game Details & Player Highlights:

The game kicked off with an explosive start as the Spartans scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Kyle Cahill, Aiden Walker, Lonnie Hubert, Kaden Cahill, and Ethan Millemon showcased their offensive prowess with key hits to give their team an early lead. The momentum continued for the Spartans as they held off Lander Lobos’ attempts to score in both the first and second innings.

Owen Patterson’s exceptional pitching skills were on full display as he recorded nine strikeouts and two fielded outs throughout the game. However, things took a turn in the fourth inning when Lander Lobos rallied back with four runs to take a 4-3 lead. Undeterred by this setback, Aiden Walker stepped up once again for the Spartans in the fifth inning with a crucial single that tied up the score at 4-4.

In an exhilarating seventh inning, it was Chase Shelley who stole the show for his team. With two outs and runners on base, Chase delivered a clutch single that brought home two runs and gave his team a commanding 6-4 lead. Kason Cahill then sealed their victory with another hit that extended their advantage to 7-4.

Offensively, Ethan Millemon had an outstanding performance going 3-for-3 at bat with three singles and one walk. Kyle Cahill also made significant contributions going 3-for-5 with three singles while Aiden Walker showcased his versatility going 2-for-4 including one triple and one single.

On defense, Owen Patterson’s dominant pitching led to nine strikeouts while also making two crucial fielded outs throughout the game. Aiden Walker also played a pivotal role on defense recording four strikeouts of his own while Chase Hubert contributed defensively by making one important fielded out.