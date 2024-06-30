Spartans Dominate Casper in Wyoming State Tournament

June 30, 2024 – Wyo4News

In a commanding performance during the third day of the tournament, the 307 Spartans shut out the Casper Knights with a final score of 10-0. The game started off evenly matched, with both teams holding each other scoreless in the first inning. However, it was the Spartans who broke through in the bottom of the first, scoring an impressive five runs.

The pivotal moment came when #22 Aiden Walker hit a double to bring home two runs and give the Spartans an early lead. From there, their offense continued to dominate as they added another run in the second inning and two more in the fourth and fifth innings.

Defensively, #8 Justin Millemon was outstanding on the mound for the Spartans, recording seven strikeouts throughout the game. #10 Kason Cahill and #22 Aiden Walker also made key defensive plays with one fielded out each.

Offensively, #22 Aiden Walker had an exceptional game at bat going 2-for-3 with one double and one single. #12 Chase Shelley showed great discipline at plate drawing three walks. #7 Brayden Biondich also contributed with a double and a walk.

The Spartans will move into finals starting at 9:00am and will play the Cheyenne Coyotes. Lander Lobos will take on the Gillette Rage Baseball in the finals at 12:00pm the two winner from that will move onto the State Championship game after.