Special children’s event scheduled in Green River

Students from Truman Elementary School in Green River at a recent “Water Crossings” event, where kids learn firsthand about how pioneers crossed the Green River on their way west in the mid-19th century – Photo submitted by the Sweetwater Historical Museum



Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is teaming with Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism for a special children’s event at the museum next week.

Lucy Diggins-Wold of SCT&T will present “Water Crossings,” a hands-on event where kids will learn about John Wesley Powell’s groundbreaking 1869 expedition down the Green and Colorado Rivers and through the Grand Canyon, plus how 19th-century emigrant pioneers traveling through Sweetwater County in wagon trains used ferries to move their wagons and livestock across the Green River.

Students will build their own miniature ferries out of natural materials and float their “belongings” for a time period of two minutes to simulate getting them across the Green River without getting them wet!

“Water Crossings” is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 10, and lasts about an hour. The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. There is no charge for “Water Crossings,” and the public is invited.