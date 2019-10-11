Special “Day of the Dead” Exhibit To Open Saturday In Green River

Green River, WY (10/11/19) – A special Day of the Dead (Dia De Los Muertos) exhibit – a Mexican ofrenda – will open tomorrow, Saturday, at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.​

From the Sweetwater County Historical Museum:

The Day of the Dead – Dia De Los Muertos – is an annual Mexican family tradition, usually celebrated on November 1 and/or November 2, that honors the lives of loved ones who have passed on, as featured in the hit Walt Disney film Coco. Central to Day of the Dead celebrations are families’ ofrendas, which are temporary shrines or altars on which are placed photographs of dead family members, as well as the food and drink they enjoyed in life, candles, sugar skulls, and flowers – especially marigolds.

The staff of the Sweetwater County Museum is preparing a traditional Mexican ofrenda like the one in Coco. Last Saturday, a group of local children visited the museum and, assisted by museum staff, made paper flowers for the ofrenda, which will also display flowers made by Kevin Harper’s ESL classes at Walnut Elementary School in Rock Springs.​

The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The museum hours on Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ​

​The museum will be closed on Monday when winter hours go into effect. Tuesday through Saturday hours will then be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is open to the public and admission is free. The Dia De Los Muertos exhibit will remain up through November 9.​

More information on Dia De Los Muertos can be found on the Smithsonian Institution’s website at ​https://insider.si.edu/2016/10/5-facts-dia-de-los-muertos-day-dead/​ and​https://latino.si.edu/LVM/DayOfTheDead.​