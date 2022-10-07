Special Mexican-themed cultural event scheduled for Green River

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is continuing – and expanding – a special autumn tradition by combining a special cultural Mexican dance performance and children’s activity event with its Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) ofrenda exhibit.

As featured in the animated Walt Disney film Coco, Día de los Muertos is a holiday for honoring the dead. It originated in Mexico but is now celebrated in many Latin American countries. Celebrants create ofrendas (offerings) using items such as food, flowers, photos, and sugar skulls. Typically, Día de los Muertos begins on October 31 and lasts through November 2.

The free event will open at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 15, at the Clock Tower Park in Green River next door to the museum. Mexican-themed children’s craft activities, including Calavera masks, papel picado cutting, and butterfly stick puppets will be featured. Refreshments will be served in the form of Mexican cookies and candy, and hot chocolate.

Beginning at 1:00 PM, a special seven-member Mexican dance troupe, “Danza, Corazon, y Cultura,” will perform a variety of dances from various Mexican states, such as Oaxaca, Jalisco, Veracruz, Nuevoleou, and Michoacan.