Special Presentation Featured At Lincoln Highway Association Conference In Rock Springs

Sweetwater County, WY (6/21/19) – A photo tour of the old Lincoln Highway was the subject of a presentation at Western Wyoming Community College on Thursday, June 20, by David Mead of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.​

Participants at the Lincoln Highway Association’s 2019 Conference in Rock Springs attended “A Photographic Journey: The Lincoln Highway Across Southwestern County.”​

Mead, the Exhibits Coordinator at the County Museum in Green River, employs over 80 vintage photographs, maps, and graphics to bring to life the experience of traveling the old Lincoln Highway across southwest Wyoming from Creston Station to Evanston.​

Mead has worked in natural and cultural museums for over 25 years. His museum career began at the Pony Express and St. Joseph Museums in Missouri, where he served as Curator of Natural History. He was subsequently Exhibits Manager at the Idaho Museum of Natural History before joining the staff of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.​

Among the museum’s attractions are an exhibit devoted to the Lincoln Highway and a new John Wesley Powell exhibit. Normal museum summer hours are 10 a.m to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Admission to the museum is free. ​