Special purpose boat to conduct evaluations on Lagoon Ponds in GR next week

Photo Courtesy of City of Green River

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Residents of Green River will be seeing a boat in the sewer lagoon ponds next week, but its not a fishing boat. Jason Palmer, Environmental Systems Superintendent for the City says Team Lab will be in the City next week to evaluate the five lagoon ponds at the Wastewater Treatment facility.

Instead of using a person in the boat to measure the ponds sludge depth, Team Lab will use a 6- foot 3d sonar imaging boat. Palmer says the company will supply the City with an in-depth report about the sludge buildup. Sludge can affect the efficiency of the lagoon system. So if you see a boat in the lagoon ponds next week, its not a fishing boat. Watch the video below to learn more about the system to be used.