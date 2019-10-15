Special Purpose Tax project negotiations with the commissioners begin

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — The Sweetwater County Commission today received the official list of projects the county’s municipalities and the hospital would like to be considered for funding by the Special Purpose Tax.

Sponsor

Commission Chairman Wally Johnson cautioned against trying to ask the voters to approve a large amount, noting it most likely would not pass. Commissioner Randy Wendling suggested a workshop or public hearing so that the commissioners can sit down with the municipalities and outside agencies making proposals and “prioritize as a group.”

“We need to have those discussions,” he said.

Johnson said it was also “extremely important” how the proposed projects are put on the ballot — another decision that will need to be made.

Gary Waldner served as spokesman for the municipalities. He said they are proposing $151,080, 215.98 in total requests, inclusive of the hospital. Not included in the requests are the Sweetwater County Events Complex, the county, and any other outside agencies that have not yet put a proposal together. Wendling said he would hate to not give them an opportunity.

The municipalities were asked to rank their projects, infrastructure and quality of life alike.

Advertisement

Total funding for each municipality proposal is as follows:

Granger – $11,712,000 for eight infrastructure projects, including the Hams Fork River extension, a 9.8 mile drinking water intake, backwash pond replacement and various water and sewer projects.

– $11,712,000 for eight infrastructure projects, including the Hams Fork River extension, a 9.8 mile drinking water intake, backwash pond replacement and various water and sewer projects. Bairoil – $4.4 million for water projects and paving the truck route.

– $4.4 million for water projects and paving the truck route. Green River – $52 million; the city’s priorities include extensive road work and replacement of the water treatment plant. Mayor Pete Rust said they would like some amount to upgrade and remodel the Recreation Center.

– $52 million; the city’s priorities include extensive road work and replacement of the water treatment plant. Mayor Pete Rust said they would like some amount to upgrade and remodel the Recreation Center. Rock Springs – $22.5 million for Water Reclamation Plant odor control, various water and sewer line replacement projects, and to make improvements to the city’s gateways. Rock Springs has also been asked to support three outside agencies whose projects total $19.91 million.

– $22.5 million for Water Reclamation Plant odor control, various water and sewer line replacement projects, and to make improvements to the city’s gateways. Rock Springs has also been asked to support three outside agencies whose projects total $19.91 million. Superior – $1.5 million to drill a new well for the town and add a drip system at the sewer lagoon.

– $1.5 million to drill a new well for the town and add a drip system at the sewer lagoon. Wamsutter – Mayor Joe Erickson said the town would like $10.7 million for infrastructure projects and $7.5 million for quality of life projects, totaling $18.2 million. Projects include repaving and replacing concrete on the Industrial Loop, water and sewer upgrades, and building municipal buildings.

Officials from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County were also present to offer their list of projects. CEO Irene Richardson said the hospital is proposing $19,455,356 in deferred maintenance projects, including HVAC replacements, updates to Medical Imaging, and relocating the Dialysis Unit.

The commissioners made little comment about the proposals. Commissioner Roy Lloyd said they all need to keep in mind what is happening with Rocky Mountain Power and how any cuts in local industry will affect the economy.

Advertisement

Wendling added a counterpoint, saying they also should take into consideration those local businesses and industries that are coming in to the area or are expanding.

Johnson said the county’s first priority is the hospital, and the Sweetwater Events Complex is second.