Special SCSD#1 board meeting scheduled for Thursday

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 5, 2021) – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is having a special meeting on Thursday to give a fiscal update and have a discussion on personnel matters, which includes the hire and resignation of certified staff.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. and can be viewed on the school district’s YouTube page.

Public comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Thursday and the form can be found here.

For more information about the meeting, go to the school district’s website to view the agenda.