Special Weather Statement Issued By NWS

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Special Weather Statement for many areas in Wyoming. Read the information below

Yellowstone National Park-Absaroka Mountains-Cody Foothills-

Southwest Big Horn Basin-Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains-

Bighorn Mountains West-Bighorn Mountains Southeast-

Northeast Johnson County-Southeast Johnson County-

Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains-Jackson Hole-

Wind River Mountains West-Wind River Mountains East-

Upper Wind River Basin-Wind River Basin-Lander Foothills-

Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range-

Natrona County Lower Elevations-Casper Mountain-Star Valley-

Salt River and Wyoming Ranges-Upper Green River Basin Foothills-

Upper Green River Basin-South Lincoln County-

Rock Springs and Green River-Flaming Gorge-East Sweetwater County-

Including the cities of Lake, Mammoth, Old Faithful, Clark, Cody,

Meeteetse, Thermopolis, Buffalo, Kaycee, Jackson, Dubois,

Riverton, Shoshoni, Lander, Jeffrey City, Casper, Afton, Alpine,

Star Valley Ranch, Thayne, Pinedale, La Barge, Big Piney, Farson,

Kemmerer, Cokeville, Rock Springs, Green River, and Wamsutter

406 PM MDT Thu Apr 11 2019

…Isolated to Scattered Snow Showers this Afternoon and Evening…

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Isolated to scattered snow showers. A quick burst of

heavy snow with visibility under a half mile.

* WHERE…Western and Central Wyoming especially near and over the

mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists are urged to prepare for rapid

changes in visibility, as well as roads, especially in the

mountains quickly becoming slick when snow showers are

encountered.

