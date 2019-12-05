Specialized support offered to help teens quit vaping

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 5, 2019) — Wyoming teens who want to stop using tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices, are encouraged to enroll in a free program designed just for them and recently made available through the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The program is offered by WDH partner National Jewish Health, the nation’s largest nonprofit tobacco quitline provider.

My Life, My Quit is a resource that can help teens quit vaping or using other tobacco products.

According to the 2018 Prevention Needs Assessment, 36 percent of Wyoming high school students and 11 percent of Wyoming middle school students reported they currently vape.

“Most vaping products contain nicotine, a very addictive chemical also found in other tobacco products,” said Hannah Eck, tobacco prevention specialist with WDH. “Once teens have started vaping, it may be difficult for them to quit on their own.”

Eck said nicotine has known health effects on youth because their brains are still developing. “We also know that youth who vape may experience difficulty with attention, mood, impulse control, and learning. So, yes, we really want to help them quit,” she said.

The My Life, My Quit program includes educational materials designed for teens and created with input from teens, subject matter experts, and community stakeholders.

Teens can text or call a dedicated toll-free number (1-855-891-9989) or can visit mylifemyquit.com for real-time coaching.

Through the program, teens work with a coach who listens and understands their unique needs, provides personalized support and helps them build a quit plan.

My Life, My Quit provides youth access to tailored resources for quitting, including:

Free and confidential help from a quit coach specially trained to listen to teens, help teens navigate social situations that involve tobacco or vaping, and find healthy ways to cope with stress

Teen-focused messages in promotional and educational materials – created with youth input – that encourage teens to quit vaping or using tobacco

Five coaching sessions via live text messaging or by phone on a dedicated toll-free number (1.855.891.9989) or online chat

Simplified online and mobile program registration to get teens to a coach quicker

Dedicated teen website at mylifemyquit.com with online enrollment, live chat with a coach, information about vaping and tobacco, and activities to support quitting and stress relief

On-going text messages for encouragement throughout the quit process

Certificate of program completion

For adults who want to quit using tobacco, WDH continues to offer help through the Wyoming Quit Tobacco Program (WQTP). Interested residents may call 1-800-QUIT NOW or visit www.quitwyo.org online. In addition to free nicotine replacement therapy and Chantix, free phone or online support is available.