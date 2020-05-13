Specialty Clinics offer health care for all

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 13, 2020) — Do you need a primary care doctor or a specialist?

The Specialty Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial have got you covered. The clinic providers and staff are open to everything from regular checkups to surgeries.

Sponsor

“When it comes to Primary Care, the clinics offer Family Medicine, Pediatrics and Internal Medicine,” said Deb Sutton, Marketing and Public Relations Director. “Like all of our specialists, they offer TeleHealth Services.”

The Family & Occupational Medicine Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial treat your entire family. They’re located at 3000 College Drive. All of the providers offer Family Medicine care. Plus, several also are skilled in Occupational Medicine. Call 307-212-7708 for an appointment.

At that same location, Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic recently opened its doors. The walk-in clinic is for health issues requiring urgent medical attention including, but not limited to, falls, urinary tract infections, congestive heart failure (CHF) exacerbations, diabetic issues, and dehydration. For details, call 307-212-7555.

Continuing that full slate of Primary Care providers, the clinics at 1180 College Drive have healthcare professionals in Pediatrics and Internal Medicine. For pediatrics, call 307-212-7717. For Internal Medicine, call 307-212-7570.

“It is our goal to provide a variety of specialties so you don’t have to travel out of town for care,” Sutton said.

Advertisement

“One of the most exciting additions to the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic is we now have a physician who offers total knee and total hip replacements,” she said. “It certainly rounds out the orthopedic team that already offers expertise in sports medicine and other orthopedic care and surgeries.”

To contact the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinics, call 307-352-8545.

The Specialty Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial at 1180 College Drive – with providers who live in Sweetwater County – also offer:

Advertisement

General Surgery Clinic , with physicians who offer a wide range of surgical skills. Call 307-352-8192.

, with physicians who offer a wide range of surgical skills. Call 307-352-8192. Urology Clinic , with physicians who offer treatment for a variety of disorders pertaining to the male and female urinary tracts. Call 307-362-4200.

, with physicians who offer treatment for a variety of disorders pertaining to the male and female urinary tracts. Call 307-362-4200. Obstetrics & Women’s Health: The clinic providers not only specialize in obstetrics, but also can help you with gynecological and other women’s health issues. Call 307-352-8383.

The clinic providers not only specialize in obstetrics, but also can help you with gynecological and other women’s health issues. Call 307-352-8383. Otolaryngology Clinic: To make an appointment with our Ear, Nose & Throat specialists, call 307-212-7738. We also have an allergy specialist.

To make an appointment with our Ear, Nose & Throat specialists, call 307-212-7738. We also have an allergy specialist. Nephrology Clinic: To make an appointment, or to find out more about hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, call 307-212-7711.

To make an appointment, or to find out more about hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, call 307-212-7711. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center: The state-of-the-art facility offers a wide range of care including hematology, medical oncology, and radiation oncology. Call 307-212-7760.

Rounding out the team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is a pathologist, a pulmonologist, hospitalists, pediatric hospitalists, anesthesiologists, radiologists, and emergency care doctors.

For more information on the many specialties and services provided by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.