Specific Purpose Sales and Use Tax public meeting this Wednesday

May 9, 2022 — A public meeting regarding the potential of a Specific Purpose Sales and Use Tax will take place this Wednesday, May 11, at Western Wyoming Community College. The meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Western’s room 3650.

A committee of elected officials will be on hand to discuss the Specific Purpose Sales and Use Tax that could find its way to the ballot this November.

The meeting will also be live-streamed on the Sweetwater County YouTube Channel Channel. An updated list of projects is available for review on the County’s website. The list was guided by a recent public online survey.

According to a press release from Sweetwater County Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld, the committee launched an online survey on March 31 to gather feedback from the community on a potential specific purpose tax. About 900 individuals participated, and 860 completed the survey during the two-week period of March 31 – April 15, 2022. The survey was not statistically validated but was an efficient way to gather perspective and input in the early stages of public conversation. The input collected will help guide the continued community conversations over the next few weeks and help local elected officials determine the next steps.

By early summer, the committee will make a joint recommendation to each of the local jurisdictions on whether to place a question on the ballot this November – taking into consideration all the feedback collected throughout this process. If that recommendation is to proceed, 50 percent of all jurisdictions in Sweetwater would need to pass a resolution on the proposed ballot language for it to be certified for the election.