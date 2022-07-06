Specific Purpose Tax discussed at the City Council Meeting

Wyo4News photo of City Council Chambers

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- To begin the City Council Meeting, everyone took a moment of silence for the seven victims of the Highland Park, Illinois shooting that took place on 4 July. “Once again we see this same act across our nation and it’s very frustrating on the day that we get together to celebrate our nation, our veterans, and all that we have to be thankful for. These individuals give those of us who love firearms a bad name,” said Mayor Tim Kaumo.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

There were no people who came forward during the petitions section of the meeting. “Seeing how we don’t have any (speakers during petitions), I just want to express my disappointment in that we have on the agenda another vote for a specific purpose tax. There are members in the community who have been quite vocal about it and yet no one in the chambers to come up and talk about it. It’s very disappointing. When we see issues like this come up that are really, vitally important to the city, to me it’s very disheartening. I just wish more people would be involved in their government and their community,” stated Rob Zotti.

Under the new business section of the meeting, there was a request from the Police Department for permission to apply for the Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program 2022 to collaborate with police consulting services to develop and maintain policies and training, in the amount of $15,427.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

A resolution accepting and approving a Service Agreement between the City of Rock Springs and Rock Springs Young at Heart, to provide senior services to the citizens of Rock Springs was approved. Another resolution accepting and approving a Grant Award of $1,000 from the Wyoming Community Foundation for the Civic Center’s Summer Science Program was approved. There was also a resolution for a Service Agreement between Sweetwater County Transit Authority and the City of Rock Springs to provide public transportation to the citizens of Rock Springs, in the amount of 34,000 that was approved.

A discussion was had about the resolution to accept and approve the Proposition for Imposition of a 1% Specific Purpose Sales and Use Excise Tax, to be placed on the November 8, 2022 Election Ballot.

“Do we know what the plan is moving forward in educating or marketing this to the public? It was my understanding that the organization that we hired to do this survey was supposed to do some educational material and I don’t believe that this ever materialized. I still believe that the public is really in the dark about this tax and separating it from the last one. What is the plan moving forward?” Asked Rob Zotti.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Tim Robinson replied, “It’s in the works at several local entities, primarily those with a financial interest, will be putting together a pack to go forward with this. I believe the chamber of commerce, and I hope I’m not speaking out of turn, the Sweetwater Economic Board (SCDC), and Travel and Tourism will be working together on this and putting something together to educate the community.”

“There are still people out there that consider this the General Purpose Tax,” said Mayor Tim Kaumo. “I believe at this point in the process it is going to be very challenging to change many minds. I think that at this point most people have kind of made up their minds. Or there may be some who are just undecided and need to be swayed one way or the other. We are pulling this forward at a very troubling time financially for everybody and I understand all the concerns about that. I think this is a case whereby not moving forward and at least giving it a shot we’d be cutting off our nose to spite our face. All of the projects that we’re looking at completing with this income are needed in all the communities and the process of them continues to skyrocket. The longer we wait the more expensive it’s going to be in the future. Unfortunately, if some of these projects aren’t completed, there will be services that people will have to pay more for, or that may just be eliminated completely,” said Tim Robinson.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“The voters deserve that opportunity to make a decision, take a look at what the projects are, and ultimately make that decision and that’s what this vote is all about. We’ve heard it time and time again “we just voted that tax down, what are they doing now, trying to backdoor this again”. It is not the General Purpose Tax, this is very specific. They are specific projects with a cost associated with each one of them, therefore the Specific Purpose Tax, not the General Purpose Tax. I cannot stress that enough because I hear that continuously. ” Said Mayor Kaumo.

A timeline will be sent to all council members on what the plan is to educate the public. “My fear is that if it gets voted down again, that its toast, and while I don’t think anyone would question the need of any project needing to be done in the community, I fear that we’re gonna lose it because we’ve abused it.” Said Keaton West

The resolution was then put to a vote where it was approved, with 6 in favor and 3 opposed. Those in favor included Tim Savage, Dave Halter, Tim Robinson, Jeannie Demas, Larry Hickerson, and Mayor Tim Kaumo. Those opposed were Keaton West, Rob Zotti, and Brent Bettolo.