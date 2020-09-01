Spicer family donates $100,000 to UW Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 1, 2020) — A gift of $100,000 to the University of Wyoming from Dr. Tom and Debbe Spicer, of Rock Springs, will support the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, including the Ruckelshaus Institute’s Collaboration Program in Natural Resources.

“The generous support from Tom and Debbe Spicer to the collaborative solutions program of the Ruckelshaus Institute greatly increased our ability to support stakeholders, policymakers, and managers in making decisions about natural resource management and policy,” says Steve Smutko, professor and Spicer Chair in Collaborative Practice.

Last year, the Spicers gave $100,000 to establish the Spicer Fund for Collaborative Solutions. They are continuing to support the fund in 2020, with an additional $100,000.

The Collaboration Program in Natural Resources is a training program offered through the Ruckelshaus Institute. Each year, 20 natural resource professionals are selected for the 10-month training program and focus on leadership and problem-solving while finding consensus and proposing solutions to some of today’s most pressing problems.

In addition to supporting the Collaboration Program in Natural Resources, the latest gift will fund community projects, such as the Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative, the Pole Mountain Trails Public Involvement Project and the Collaborative Solutions Research Grant Program.

The Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative coordinates and focuses resources to enhance the economic development potential of outdoor recreation in Wyoming.

The Pole Mountain Trails Public Involvement Project is organizing public meetings for environmental analysis. The Pole Mountain trail area is heavily used by hikers, Nordic skiers, mountain bikers and equestrians from southeast Wyoming and northern Colorado.

This fall, the Haub School will sponsor the Collaborative Solutions Research Grant Program, a competitive program open to all UW faculty to promote scholarly work in the theory and application of collaborative decision-making; civic engagement; conflict resolution; collaborative public management; and negotiation.

Dr. Spicer graduated with honors from UW, earning a bachelor’s degree in zoology before pursuing his medical degree at the University of Washington. Debbe Spicer earned her bachelor’s degree from the UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources in microbiology. The Spicers returned to their hometown in Rock Springs, where Dr. Spicer practiced medicine and was recognized as one of the region’s leading cosmetic and reconstructive surgeons before his retirement.

Dr. Spicer’s accomplishments include serving as a Western Wyoming Community College trustee; Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming board director; UW Foundation board member; UW Board of Trustees member and board president; and chief of surgery and medical staff president at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The Spicers have supported many areas across campus, including athletics, facilities, scholarships, study abroad, the arts, the libraries and multiculturalism.