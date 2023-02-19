Spicer wins 4A State Swim title and “Athlete of the Year” award

Jon Spicer – RS Swimmer – Wyo4news Photo

February 19, 2023 — The high school boy’s swimming season ended on Saturday, and it finished on a high note for Rock Springs’ John Spicer. The Tiger senior won the state championship in the 100 Yard Freestyle. Spicer also finished second in the 50 Yard Freestyle and swam the anchor position on the Tiger’s 200 Yard Freestyle (second place) and 400 Yard Freestyle (second place) relay teams.

Another honor came Spicer’s way as he and Cheyenne Central’s Ethan Merrill shared the 4A boy’s swimming Athlete of the Year award.

As a team, RSHS finished fourth with 127 points. Laramie repeated as the 4A state champions (328 points), with Cheyenne Central second (234).

Championship Finals finishes by Tiger Swimmers:

50 Yard Freestyle: 2. John Spicer, 5. Gunner Seiloff

100 Yard Freestyle: State Champion: John Spicer, 4. Gunner Seiloff

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Rock Springs (Dailen Pedersen, Timothy Stephens, Gunner Seiloff, John Spicer)

400 Yard Freestyle RelayL 2. Rock Springs (Dailen Pedersen, Gunner Seiloff, Timothy Stephens, John Spicer)