Spicing things up with the WWCC Chili Cook-off

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The fourth annual Western Wyoming Community College Chili Cook-off is coming up this weekend, Feb. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in downtown Rock Springs!

Featuring downtown businesses and amateur to professional chefs, this cook-off is one you won’t want to miss! This year each chili contestant will have a Scoville Scale representing the heat of their chili so everyone can decide if they want to try it. Based on the scale, the hottest chili registered this year will be made with Chocolate Habanero Chilis.

According to the press release by Western, “This year’s chili will be judged by Councilwoman Jeannie Demas, Western’s Vice President for Administrative Services Burt Reynolds, and a local chef. Judges will taste and score first, second, and third place for each red and green chili. The public will also have their say! By tasting at least six chilies community members will be able to submit their “scorecard” to support their favorite in winning the People’s Choice award.”

The public can start anywhere Downtown or at Bunning Hall to pick up a raffle card. Once you try six chilies and get six stamps on your card, you can enter to win one of the $100 gift cards from Smiths and Albertsons! Better yet, you are also able to put your ticket in for a chance to win handcrafted sets of bowls by Western’s Instructor of Ceramics and 3D Design Bart Fetz.

If you are a student at Western Wyoming Community College, show your ID inside Bunning Hall and be enter to win over 12 prizes valued at $800 in conjunction with Homecoming!

The press release also stated that the “Homecoming Chili Cook-Off also features a coloring contest, face painting, and a chance to meet Thunder the Mascot. For the contest, children ages 4-12, should submit their colored Thunder to Western’s Bookstore, located at 2500 College Drive by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. That same Thursday, the Bookstore will be having Kids Day! Take 25% off children’s books, toys, and plush (excludes textbooks, clearance, and postage).”

All Chili Cook-off winners will be announced at the Homecoming basketball games at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. You do not need to be present to win.

Listed below are the following businesses and participants of this years Chili Cook-off:

Businesses

Boschettos

Actors Mission

Coal Train Coffee Depot

Kneeland Fine Art

Bike N Trike

A Touch of Class Floral

Square State

Escape Day Spa

El Primo

Daniel’s Jewelry

Desert Keep Games

Victory Christian Fellowship

Participants

Blessed Ibeneme – Red

Debra Mclendon – Red

ChaLayne Kimsey – Red

Joaquin Barrera – Green

James Nichols with Boschettos – Red

Richard Lloyd with 307 Auto Plaza – Green

Denise Webster with Coal Train Coffee Depot – Green

Katelynn Miller & Josh Sorenson for Dicky’s – Red

David Galley – Red

Patricia Olsen – Green

Eric Fagley – Red

Dan Kalan – Red

Jorge Arellano with El Primo – Green

Heather Clinton with Jacks Crepes – Red and Green

Blake Carothers – Green

Emma Granthem – Red