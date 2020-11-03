Spike in COVID-19 cases lead to classes going fully online

Wyo4News, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 3, 2020) – Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Western Wyoming Community College is moving its classes fully online, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Advertisement

A letter was sent to the student body on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from Dr. Dustin Conover, the dean of students, stating:

“I wanted to let you know that the COVID-19 task force met this morning (Tuesday, November 3) and decided that due to the recent uptick in confirmed COVID cases among our students, the College will be transitioning the lecture portion of classes to a virtual delivery method effective tomorrow (Wednesday, November 4). Dr. Wittstruck (Vice President of Student Learning) has already informed this transition with the faculty that teach your classes and they will be in contact with you about the details of these changes as they relate to each of your classes. Please be sure to check your email and Canvas for this information.

“Please know that even with this change to classes, the campus will remain open at this time.

“All members of the Western community (students, employees, visitors, etc.) are asked to redouble their efforts around the following:

wearing masks at all times;

avoiding social gatherings that involve removing masks;

physically distancing;

washing hands regularly;

performing personal health self-monitoring;

when sick, stay home;

if you are ever feeling symptoms, please complete the COVID Reporting Form at https://cm.maxient.com/reportingform.php?WesternWyomingCC&layout_id=2

“These steps are intended to limit the current spread of the virus and turn the campus trend back toward a lower level of risk. This will require the cooperation and vigilance of every member of the Western community.

“To best serve you, and as is stated above, the campus will remain open, including all campus services and offices.”