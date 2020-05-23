Splash Pads scheduled to open next week

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 23, 2020) — With some cooperation from the weather forecasters, the Rock Springs and Green River Splash Pads are scheduled to open next week. As of now, it looks like the weather will cooperate with high temperatures expected in the 70’s to near 80 Tuesday through Friday.

The City of Rock Springs Facebook page is stating the Splash Pads behind the Family Recreation Center and Garnet Park are slated to open on Tuesday, May 26. Splash pads will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting. The City of Rock Springs web site is stating the City’s three pools are currently scheduled to open June 8.

According to the City of Green River Facebook page, the Green River Splash Park is tentatively scheduled to open Monday, June 1.

When the parks open, please adhere to social distancing guidelines and stay home if you are sick.