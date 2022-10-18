Spooky time at the car wash this Halloween

Wyo4news photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — With many events going on this Halloween, don’t miss out on the drive-thru haunted car washes. Wash and Glow Car Wash and AutoSpa Car Wash are both hosting haunted car washes from October 24 through October 31. The car wash will close down from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night and turn into a spooky fun time. All money made during October 31 (Halloween) will be going to either Rock Springs High School or Green River High School, depending on which location you choose. You can go to either location at 1275 Dewar Drive or 2512 Foothill Blvd.

The event will be $20 per car. Routes have been finalized and those wishing to attend will need to be aware. Traffic for AutoSpa will be going down Dewar Drive and then around toward the Belt Loop. Traffic for Wash and Glow will be in the left-hand turn on Foothill and the line will head up on Foothill Drive.

For Halloween night, AutoSpa will be hosting student volunteers from Rock Springs High School. These volunteers are from different departments, including Student Council, NHS, Sports, Drama, Speech and Debate, and more. Wash and Glow will be hosting students from Green River High School, which include departments like FFA, DECA, and Student Council and each grade will have different times to volunteer (Freshman, Sophomore, Junior, and Senior Class). After the event is over, the money will be given to each school and from there they will divide the profits for each department that helped out.

Don’t miss the Big Event Halloween from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on October 31. The WyoRadio Bus will be at each location on Halloween to help support this amazing fundraising event — have a spooky great time!