1A/2A All-Conference and All-State awards

WYOMING — 1A and 2A basketball season has come to a close this past weekend after the Wyoming State Basketball tournament. The Wyoming Coaches Association has officially released the 2023 All-State and All-Conference honors for each division.

Girls’ 1A Southwest All-Conference

Alivia Goicolea – Farson-Eden

Boys’ 1A Southwest All-Conference

Cash Jones – Farson-Eden

Aden Neese – Farson-Eden

Boys’ 2A All-State

Jake Kampman – Kemmerer, 2022 & 2023

Boys’ 2A All-Conference

Chase Bowen – Kemmerer

Jake Kampman – Kemmerer

Wyatt Peternal – Kemmerer

Girls’ 2A All-Conference

Natasha Martinez – Kemmerer

Sydney Neria – Kemmerer

Janae Skidmore – Kemmerer

Tyler Thatcher – Kemmerer

Coach of the Year

Wade Fiscus, Kemmerer



