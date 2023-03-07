1A/2A All-Conference and All-State awards

Emma Marsing, [email protected]
WYOMING — 1A and 2A basketball season has come to a close this past weekend after the Wyoming State Basketball tournament. The Wyoming Coaches Association has officially released the 2023 All-State and All-Conference honors for each division.
Girls’ 1A Southwest All-Conference
Alivia Goicolea – Farson-Eden
Boys’ 1A Southwest All-Conference
Cash Jones – Farson-Eden
Aden Neese – Farson-Eden
Boys’ 2A All-State
Jake Kampman – Kemmerer, 2022 & 2023
Boys’ 2A All-Conference
Chase Bowen – Kemmerer
Jake Kampman – Kemmerer
Wyatt Peternal – Kemmerer
Girls’ 2A All-Conference
Natasha Martinez – Kemmerer
Sydney Neria – Kemmerer
Janae Skidmore – Kemmerer
Tyler Thatcher – Kemmerer
Coach of the Year
Wade Fiscus, Kemmerer