2023 UW football schedule, Cowboys will kick off season at home on Saturday, Sept. 2

LARAMIE, WYOMING — The 2023 University of Wyoming Football season will kick off with a big home game on Saturday, Sept. 2 when the Wyoming Cowboys will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders from the Big 12 Conference in War Memorial Stadium. That game will be the first of seven home games for the Cowboys in 2023. The announcement of Wyoming’s complete schedule came in connection with the release by the Mountain West Conference on Thursday of all conference games for the 2023 season. Game times and television coverage of games will be released at future dates by the Mountain West.

2023 University of Wyoming

Football Schedule

Date Opponents

Sat., Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH

Sat., Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE

Sat., Sept. 16 at Texas

Sat., Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE

Sat., Sept. 30 NEW MEXICO*

Sat., Oct. 7 FRESNO STATE*

Sat., Oct. 14 at Air Force*

Sat., Oct. 21 OPEN

Sat., Oct. 28 at Boise State*

Sat., Nov. 4 COLORADO STATE*

Sat., Nov. 11 at UNLV*

Sat., Nov. 18 HAWAI’I*

Sat., Nov. 25 at Nevada*

Sat., Dec. 2 MW Championship Game+

Game times and television coverage will be announced by the Mountain West at future dates.

BOLD AND CAPS Indicate Home games

*Indicates Mountain West Conference games

+The Mountain West Football Championship Game will feature the two teams with the highest Conference winning percentages beginning in 2023 as the Mountain West has eliminated its previous two-division format.

Today’s release represents the first phase in the 2023 football schedule process. Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now initiate a selection procedure which will include the shifting of particular games to non-Saturday dates. That will be followed by the identification of network outlets and kick times.

2023 Wyoming Schedule Will See Five of First Six Games at Home

• The 2023 season will feature a larger seven-game home schedule. Of those seven home games, five will be played in the first six weeks of the season. In addition to hosting Texas Tech on Sept. 2, Wyoming will host: Portland State of the Big Sky Conference on Sept. 9, Appalachian State of the Sun Belt Conference (Sept. 23), New Mexico in UW’s Mountain West opener (Sept. 30) and Fresno State (Oct. 7). The only road game in the first six weeks of the season will be at Texas on Sept. 16 in Austin, Texas.

• The Cowboys other two home games in 2023 will be on Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. rival Colorado State and on Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Hawai’i.

• Keeping with its tradition of bringing exciting non-conference opponents to War Memorial Stadium, Wyoming’s 2023 season opener vs. Texas Tech will mark the most recent in a series of top-level non-conference opponents that Wyoming has hosted over the past 20 years, including: Kansas of the Big 12 (2003), Ole Miss of the SEC (2004), Virginia of the ACC (2007), Texas of the Big 12 (2009), Nebraska of the Big Ten (2011), Oregon of the Pac-12 (2017), Washington State of the Pac-12 (2018), Missouri of the SEC (2019) and now Texas Tech of the Big 12 (2023).

• The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be the first Big 12 team to visit Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium since Texas in 2009. The only other time the Red Raiders have played in Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium was 1991. The Cowboys won that game 22-17. Texas Tech is coming off a 2022 season that saw them post an 8-5 record and defeat Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl to end the 2022 season.

• 2022 Mountain West Conference Champion Fresno State will visit Laramie on Saturday, Oct. 7.

• Rival Colorado State will be visiting War Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4 for the 115th edition of the “Border War”.

• Appalachian State visits Wyoming on Sept. 23. The Mountaineers have pulled off some of the biggest upsets in college football in recent years. Last season, the Mountaineers went on the road and defeated Texas A&M of the SEC in College Station, Texas, by a score of 17-14 and App State nearly defeated North Carolina of the ACC in its 2022 season opener before losing a heartbreaker 63-61.

2023 Wyoming Road Schedule

• After its lone non-conference road game at the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 16, Wyoming will play road games at Mountain West Conference opponents: Air Force (Oct. 14), Boise State (Oct. 28), UNLV (Nov. 11) and Nevada (Nov. 25.)

Wyoming Will Return an Exciting Core of Players, Including 11 All-Conference Players

The 2023 Cowboy Football team will feature some of the top players in the Mountain West Conference, including all four of last season’s team captains in: linebacker Easton Gibbs, nose tackle Cole Godbout, quarterback Andrew Peasley and tight end Treyton Welch, . Gibbs, Peasley and Welch all earned All-Mountain West Conference honors last year and Godbout returns from injury after being an All-Conference performer two seasons ago.

The Cowboys will return one of the nation’s best place-kickers in First Team All-Mountain West place-kicker John Hoyland. Add to that group other All-Conference returnees in: defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole and defensive end DeVonne Harris; offensive linemen Frank Crum, Emmanuel Pregnon, and Nofoafia Tulafono; as well as punter Clayton Stewart and you have a total of 11 returning players who received All-Conference recognition on either the Mountain West Coaches and Media Team, the PFF (Pro Football Focus) All-MW Team or Phil Steele’s College Football All-Mountain West Team.

Two returning Cowboys were also named Freshmen All-Americans by College Football News (CFN) in 2022. Freshman offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon and freshman defensive end Braden Siders both earned honors.

Wyoming returns 18 of 24 starters and 46 lettermen from a team that placed second in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference in 2022, defeated rivals Air Force, Colorado State, and Utah State, posted a 7-6 record, and appeared in the 2023 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

How to Order Tickets for Wyoming Football Games

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Wyoming Football season. Current UW season-ticket holders may login to their online account and renew at: www.GoWyo.com/renew New season-ticket buyers may go to www.GoWyo.com/tickets

Fans who have questions regarding UW Athletic ticketing may also: email [email protected]; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

Ticket Pricing

With season-ticket prices as low as $170 for adults, fans can attend seven Cowboy games for a low price of less than $25 per game. Purchasing season tickets for the 2023 season will save fans a considerable amount versus purchasing single-game tickets.

Season-ticket offers for Cowboy Football home games in 2023 include the following.

• Renew or purchase your season tickets by March 10th for a chance to win prizes! Prizes include pre-game sideline passes and a swag bag from Cowboy Football.

• Monthly payment plans are available to fans. For more information, contact the UW Athletics Ticket Office by: emailing [email protected]; calling 307-766-7220; or stopping by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

• Recent University of Wyoming Alumni graduating classes of 2019-23 are being offered a special season-ticket price of $105 per season ticket for general admission season tickets up to 2 tickets and will be provided a Brown Lot parking pass.

• Full-time UW Faculty and Staff are eligible for a 20% discount on up to two 2 season tickets. UW Faculty and Staff may also pay for season tickets via payroll deduction for a limited time. Contact the UW Athletics Ticket Office for more information.