307 Spartans baseball heading off to regionals

307 Spartans baseball team – photo submitted by Raquel Walker

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The 307 Spartans are a U18 Senior Babe Ruth traveling baseball team from Rock Springs, Wyoming. They travel throughout the state and other areas in the region to help local boys compete and grow as baseball players. The record this season is 27 and 7 while winning a Mother’s Day Invite Tournament in May.

The 307 Spartans competed in our State tournament on June 23-26, 2022, and while there we received the Sportsmanship Award for their season. Being the #1 seed in the tournament, they were offered the opportunity to represent the great state of Wyoming at the Babe Ruth Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament in Klamath Falls, Oregon July 18-24, 2022.

If you are a baseball fan and want to see the amazing 307 Spartans, head on down to International Days on July 9, 2022. They will have their own booth set up to meet and greet, and donations are welcome.