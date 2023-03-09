3A/4A Indoor Track All-State honors

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

WYOMING — Indoor Track for all Wyoming high school teams came to a close last weekend during their last meet. The Wyoming Coaches Association has officially released the names of those who received All-State honors for both 3A and 4A. Results for Green River and Rock Springs High School’s can be found below.

Green River Girls’ (3A)

Lillian Allison

Green River Boys’ (3A)

Dillon Davis

Rock Springs Boys’ (4A)

Maddix Holmes

Results from the Indoor Track meet can be found in the following links for Day 1 and Day 2.